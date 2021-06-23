All vaccination centres to open for 18+, Delhi administers 109,000 doses

New Delhi: Age will be no bar at vaccination centres in Delhi from Wednesday, health minister Satyendar Jain said, adding that government centres will vaccinate all beneficiaries aged above 18 years, and also allow walk-in registrations.

On Wednesday, Delhi administered 109,646 doses, according to the Co-WIN dashboard. On Tuesday, 84,539 doses were administered.

“Today (Wednesday) onwards, there will only be one vaccination category that is 18+. Now all the centres will be common and anyone can go to any of the centres to get the shot. Walk-ins have also been allowed, so people can come without booking a slot,” Jain said at briefing on Wednesday.

“Now that the Centre is procuring and supplying free doses for everyone over the age of 18 years, there is only one category. All vaccines will be used to immunise everyone. Since there is a shortage of Covaxin, it is being administered only at a few centres,” said Jain.

With the government providing Covaxin to only those whose second shot is due, Jain did not say when the government will start administering Covaxin for the first dose.

Earlier this month, the state government directed all centres – public and private – to stop administering Covaxin as the first dose to those between the ages of 18 and 45 years to conserve the doses for those who need the second shot.

When asked about the allegations of the “slow” progress of the vaccination drive by the state BJP, Jain said: “We are not doing what Madhya Pradesh is doing. We are not vaccinating people for a photo-op or an event. We are giving 75,000 to 80,000 shots daily. We have immunised more people yesterday than day before and today more than yesterday, unlike MP, which couldn’t even vaccinate 1% of the number they did on Day 1. Vaccination drive is not meant for just a day.”

With walk-ins being allowed, residents who were struggling to book online slots thronged centres across the city on Wednesday. At many places, the beneficiaries said the process was hassle-free and better than trying for days to get a slot on the CoWin app.

At Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Kalkaji, people could avail of the walk-in facility until noon. “We live in the neighbourhood and decided to walk in after we got to know about the vaccination drive from the news. The experience has been smooth so far,” said Yashika Kanoija (18), who came to the centre along with her family.

At a government school in Pooth Kalan, Rohini, people were able to get vaccinated without any hassle. Shashank, who goes by his first name, tweeted that the centre had excellent arrangements for people who were walking in without registration.

But there were some who ended up visiting multiple sites because they were unaware of sites where the walk-in registration was facilitated. People were seen enquiring about vaccination for 18+ category both at Shyama Prasad Mukharjee Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Chittaranjan Park, and School of Excellence, Kalkaji.

“We saw on TV that one could simply walk in and get the vaccine. But here, they are only vaccinating people in the 45+ category. They are asking us to visit other centres now,” said Manav Kapur, who visited the School of Excellence centre in Kalkaji but was turned away.