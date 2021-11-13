Allahabad CJM allows CBI to take voice sample of Anand Giri

The chief judicial magistrate (CJM), Allahabad, allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) application to take a voice sample of Anand Giri, one of the accused in the mysterious death of Narendra Giri, the president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, on Friday.

However, the CJM directed the CBI, which is investigating this case, to take the voice sample according to the jail manual, as Anand Giri is in judicial custody and lodged in Naini Central Jail, Prayagraj.

Earlier, the CBI had moved an application before the CJM’s court requesting the court to permit the investigative agency to take a voice sample of Anand Giri.

During court proceedings, the counsel appearing on behalf of Anand Giri opposed the application on the ground that Anand Giri was in custody of the CBI for seven days but the investigative agency did not take his voice sample. “Now, no clear reason has been disclosed for taking the voice sample. Hence, moving an application for the same is nothing but a move to linger the investigation of the case,” they said.

However, Anand Giri, who appeared before the court during the court proceedings through video conferencing, stated that he had no objection in giving his voice sample.

After hearing both sides, CJM Harendra Nath said that the apex court in the case of Ritesh Sinha vs State of UP had held that if a request for voice sample is made during the investigation, the courts should accept it. Further, the accused has no objection in giving his voice sample. Besides, the investigating officer has stated that a voice sample would enhance the quality of the result of the investigation. “Hence, keeping in view the law laid down by the apex court and also the seriousness of the case, the CBI is permitted to take the voice sample of the accused, who is in judicial custody, as per the jail manual,” the order read while further extending the judicial remand of Anand Giri.