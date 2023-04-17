Carry out survey, submit report on illegal parking: HC tells LMC

LUCKNOW The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Monday asked the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) to carry out a survey and submit a report on illegal parking lots run by shopkeepers, mall owners or anyone else within municipal limits. The court directed the LMC to conduct the survey within five weeks and thereafter submit the report. (File Photo of HC)

The court also directed the LDA to file an affidavit pointing out whether big commercial buildings such as multiplexes, cinema halls, theatres and shopping malls are providing parking facilities. The court directed the development authority to point out whether they are charging from the general public for providing such facilities and under which provision.

A division bench of Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Om Prakash Shukla passed the order on a PIL filed by Rajiv Agarwal. Advocate Amrendra Nath Tripathi represented the petitioner in court.

“The PIL was filed seeking directives to the LMC for removal of illegal parking from Vibhuti Khand in Gomti Nagar,” said Tripathi.

“The LMC is directed to conduct a survey within the municipal limits of Lucknow and submit a report to the court as to at what places such illegal parkings are being organised and run - either by shop keepers, mall owners or by anyone else, in an unauthorised way,” said the court.

“We also call upon the learned counsel representing the LDA to file an affidavit as to whether big commercial buildings such as multiplexes, cinema halls, theatres and shopping malls are providing parking facilities and as to whether they are charging from the general public for providing such facilities,” said the court.

“We also direct the LDA that they shall also indicate as to under which provision private owners of these buildings are levying parking charges,” said the court.

The court directed the LMC to conduct the survey within five weeks and thereafter submit the report. It also directed the LDA to file affidavit by the next date of listing of the case on May 25.

