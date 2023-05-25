Court issues notice to Rampur MLA over petition filed by SP leader

PRAYAGRAJ Hearing a petition filed by SP leader Asim Raza, the Allahabad high court on Thursday issued a notice to BJP MLA from Rampur, Akash Saxena. The bench of Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh fixed the next hearing of the case in the first week of August.

In his petition, Raza has alleged that BJP leader Saxena indulged in corrupt practices to win the election. The petitioner added that Saxena and local police did not permit several electors to come out from their house and cast vote. Raza has claimed that these voters were, by and large, his supporters and were bound to vote for him. On this ground, Raza has requested the court to declare the election of Akash Saxena as MLA null and void.

To recall, the assembly seat of Rampur had fallen vacant following the disqualification of Azam Khan after his conviction in a hate speech case. Asim Raza, who was the Samajwadi Party candidate from the seat, lost to BJP’s Akash Saxena in the aforesaid election.

