High Court admits Mukhtar Ansari’s appeal challenging his conviction in Awadhesh Rai murder case

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday admitted a criminal appeal filed by mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari challenging the life term awarded by the sessions court, Varanasi in Awadhesh Rai murder case.

Mukhtar Ansari

The court also summoned the lower court record.

Hearing a criminal appeal filed by Mukhtar Ansari, a division bench comprising Justice KJ Thaker and Justice UC Sharma fixed September 13, 2023, as the next date of hearing.

To recall, that the court of special judge (MP-MLA) on June 5, 2023, awarded life imprisonment to jailed gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari for the murder of Awadhesh Rai in Varanasi, committed more than 30 years ago in 1991. The court also slapped a total penalty of ₹1.20 lakh on him.