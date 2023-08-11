High Court admits Mukhtar Ansari’s appeal challenging his conviction in Awadhesh Rai murder case
The Allahabad High Court has admitted a criminal appeal by Mukhtar Ansari, challenging his life sentence for the murder of Awadhesh Rai. The next hearing is scheduled for September 13, 2023. Ansari was also ordered to pay a penalty of ₹1.20 lakh.
The Allahabad High Court on Thursday admitted a criminal appeal filed by mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari challenging the life term awarded by the sessions court, Varanasi in Awadhesh Rai murder case.
The court also summoned the lower court record.
Hearing a criminal appeal filed by Mukhtar Ansari, a division bench comprising Justice KJ Thaker and Justice UC Sharma fixed September 13, 2023, as the next date of hearing.
To recall, that the court of special judge (MP-MLA) on June 5, 2023, awarded life imprisonment to jailed gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari for the murder of Awadhesh Rai in Varanasi, committed more than 30 years ago in 1991. The court also slapped a total penalty of ₹1.20 lakh on him.