High Court admits Mukhtar Ansari’s appeal challenging his conviction in Awadhesh Rai murder case

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Aug 11, 2023 12:08 AM IST

The Allahabad High Court has admitted a criminal appeal by Mukhtar Ansari, challenging his life sentence for the murder of Awadhesh Rai. The next hearing is scheduled for September 13, 2023. Ansari was also ordered to pay a penalty of ₹1.20 lakh.

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday admitted a criminal appeal filed by mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari challenging the life term awarded by the sessions court, Varanasi in Awadhesh Rai murder case.

Mukhtar Ansari (HT FILE)
The court also summoned the lower court record.

Hearing a criminal appeal filed by Mukhtar Ansari, a division bench comprising Justice KJ Thaker and Justice UC Sharma fixed September 13, 2023, as the next date of hearing.

To recall, that the court of special judge (MP-MLA) on June 5, 2023, awarded life imprisonment to jailed gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari for the murder of Awadhesh Rai in Varanasi, committed more than 30 years ago in 1991. The court also slapped a total penalty of 1.20 lakh on him.

