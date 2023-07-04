HC disposes of plea against proposed demolition of Sewa Sangh Bhawan in Varanasi

PRAYAGRAJ The Allahabad high court on Monday disposed of a writ petition, which challenged the proposed demolition of Varanasi’s Sarv Sewa Sangh Bhawan, known for the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi-Jay Prakash Narayan, saying that the petitioner should raise their grievances in the related suit already pending before the lower court in Varanasi.

(HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disposing of the writ petition filed by Akhil Bharat Sarva Seva Sangh and another, a division bench comprising Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Prashant Kumar observed, “Considering the facts and circumstances, we are not inclined to entertain the writ petition. However, it is always open to the petitioners to press the injunction application filed along with the aforesaid original suit before the lower court in Varanasi.”

The court made it clear that the observations made by this court would not affect the rights/titles of the parties in the ongoing proceeding and the same would be decided on its own merits.

The Akhil Bharat Sarva Seva Sangh and another had filed the present writ petition, requesting the court to quash the order dated June 26, 2023 passed by the district magistrate, Varanasi, and the demolition notice (dated June 27, 2023) issued by the administration of the Northern Railways, Indian railways.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the petitioner, Sarva Sewa Sangh, which was set up in 1948, is the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, Jay Prakash Narayan, and Vinoba Bhave. It was established by Dr Rajendra Prasad, the first President of India. The present building of Sarva Sewa Sangh at Rajghat (Varanasi) was constructed under the supervision of Vinoba Bhave in order to spread the ideas of Mahatma Gandhi.

However, a dispute subsequently arose between the petitioners and the Northern Railways regarding the title over the land on which the building of Sarva Sewa Sangh is located at Rajghat, Varanasi. District magistrate, Varanasi, has also given his decision in favour of the Northern Railways, saying that the land over which the Sangh is built upon belongs to the Northern Railways. Hence, the above order for demolition was passed by the railway authorities. Following this, the present writ petition was filed by the petitioner.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}