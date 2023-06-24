Home / Cities / Others / Docs circumcise child admitted for tongue operation in Bareilly

Docs circumcise child admitted for tongue operation in Bareilly

Jun 24, 2023 06:38 PM IST

According to the parents, who have filed a complaint with the police, the two-and-half-year-old child was dealing with an issue in speaking and was advised an operation for tongue tie.

LUCKNOW In an alleged case of medical negligence, doctors of a private hospital in Bareilly allegedly conducted circumcision of a child who was admitted for a tongue operation as he had speech difficulty.

Taking cognisance, the health department on Saturday started a probe into the allegations and demanded treatment details from the hospital. Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak has also ordered the chief medical officer of Bareilly to conduct a probe against the allegations.

“The probe should be completed within 24 hours. If the allegations are true, the hospital will be sealed immediately,” said Pathak, who is also state’s health minister.

According to the parents, who have filed a complaint with the police, the two-and-half-year-old child was dealing with an issue in speaking and was advised an operation for tongue tie. Subsequently, they got the child admitted to the hospital.

Meanwhile, doctors have told police that the child had a urine-related problem that was to be corrected with a circumcision surgery but the parents got confused. Doctors add that the child needed surgery for Phimosis, a constriction of the opening of the foreskin, which occurs in the newborn male child.

“If the charges are found correct in the probe, not only the hospital will be sealed but an FIR will be lodged against the doctor for further action according to the rules,” said Pathak, in a statement.

