Alleging negligence by officers, Haryana MLA threatens to withdraw support

Alleging negligence of the elected representatives by the officers Independent MLA from Kaithal’s Pundri assembly constituency in Haryana, Randhir Gollen, has threatened to withdraw support from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) alliance government if the required steps were not taken.

“I personally feel that the bureaucracy is dominating everywhere (in the government) and nobody is ready to listen to the elected representatives, whether they are ministers or MLAs,” Gollen said in an interaction with the media persons at Kaithal.

Without naming anybody, he alleged that the officers are not taking the elected representatives seriously. “If they (officers) will not listen to us, what is the importance of an elected MLA?” he added.

The MLA said that in the democracy he was elected by the people so that he could work for them but what will he do if the officers will not listen to him and what is the role of the elected representatives in the democracy.

“How will we help the people who have elected us if the officers will not listen to us?” he added.

Gollen said that he will take up this issue with the chief minister and will try to take strict action against such officers. “Even, if I fail to take action against these officers I will not even hesitate to quit everything,” said Golan, who is also the chairman of the Haryana Tourism Corporation.

“I am committed to working for the people of my constituency. I don’t have any interest to remain in this government if I am not allowed to work for the people of my constituency,” he added.

On being contacted, Gollen said that the officers were not giving importance to the MLAs. He also alleged corruption in police stations and tehsils. He said that he will soon take up this issue with the chief minister.

In July, Randhir Singh Golan, along with his two sons and wife, was allegedly booked for dowry demand and harassment on the complaint of his daughter-in-law.

Gollen was earlier associated with the BJP but he left the party and contested independently from the Pundri assembly seat as the party did not give him a ticket and fielded Advocate Ved Pal.

Reacting to a video in which he was heard saying that he will not hesitate to come out from the government if his concerns were not addressed, Gollen told HT that he has threatened to leave chairmanship and other facilities provided to him if the action was not taken on the concerns he raised.

“The chief minister is an honest person but there are problems at the ground level, especially in tehsils and police stations,” he added. He, however, did not disclose the names of any officer involved in corruption.