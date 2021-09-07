Allow ‘Beed pattern’ to cap profit of insurance companies in state: Dadaji Bhuse

PUNE State agriculture minister Dadaji Bhuse emphasised capping the profits of crop insurance companies in Pune on Tuesday.

He claimed that the Maharashtra government has asked the central government to allow the implementation of the ‘Beed pattern’ for crop insurance in the rest of the state, under which profit can be capped.

He pointed out that the Union government gave permission to Madhya Pradesh to implement this policy last month, while the request from Maharashtra is still pending. He also claimed that all arrangements in terms of fertilisers and seeds have been made by the agriculture department for the upcoming Rabbi season.

“Under the Beed pattern, the profit limit of the crop insurance companies has been capped. Under this pattern, companies can keep 10% of the total premium amount deposited by the centre and state government, and farmers as administrative expenses and 10% as profit. It is only functional in the Beed district. We have asked permission to implement it in the entire state,” said Bhuse.

He said that in last year crop insurance companies collected a huge amount as a profit. “In the last year under the PM crop insurance scheme, a total of Rs5,800 crore is the premium amount, including the share of centre and state governments. Till now claims of only Rs1,000 crore have been raised. It means Rs4,800 crore is profit of the insurance companies,” said Bhuse.

Bhuse also said that the agriculture department has been working on a roadmap for beneficial crop patterns in the state.

“Considering different geographical conditions in the various areas of the state we have started working on a roadmap for the beneficial cropping patterns for Maharashtra. It is expected to be completed in a month. The rain pattern has changed. Concentrated rains, unseasonal rains and storms have been destroying the crops. We asked experts to look into this matter and suggest the crops which were not vulnerable to these climatic conditions,” he said.