Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / All-women Agniveer recruitment rally at Danapur on Dec 14

All-women Agniveer recruitment rally at Danapur on Dec 14

others
Published on Dec 03, 2022 09:55 PM IST

Agniveers will be recruited for a four-year period under the Agnipath scheme launched on June 14 this year for entry-level recruitment into the armed forces.

Brigadier Mukesh Gurung addresses a press conference regarding Agniveer recruitment rally at Danapur on Saturday. (Santosh Kumar)
ByAvinash Kumar, Danapur

The first all-women Agniveer recruitment rally for Bihar and Jharkhand will be organised at the headquarter of Army’s zonal recruiting office (ZRO) at Danapur on December 14, an officer said on Saturday.

Deputy director general (ZRO), Brigadier Mukesh Gurung, said the fifth Agniveer recruitment rally has been underway at Danapur since December 1 and it had evoked a good response. “Prior to Danapur, it was held in Ranchi in Jharkhand, Gaya, Muzaffarpur and Katihar in Bihar. Over two lakh aspirants participated in them,” he said at a press conference.

The successful candidates would take a written test of January 15. “The candidates have to clear up to 9-10 stages, which include physical and medical fitness, before getting a call for the written test,” the officer said.

A 30-day online registration window for female Agniveer aspirants from Bihar and Jharkhand was open from August 9 to September 7. Registered candidates were thereafter issued admit cards and informed to be present for the recruitment rally as per the date and district-wise details given in their admit cards, he said.

Agniveers will be recruited for a four-year period under the Agnipath scheme launched on June 14 this year for entry-level recruitment into the armed forces.

“The age limit has been relaxed from 21 years to 23 as a one-time measure for the recruitment year 2022-2023,” said Brigadier Gurung.

Bihar had witnessed widespread protests over the Agniveer scheme when it was announced. “But the response from the youth has been encouraging,” said a senior Army officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Avinash Kumar

Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP