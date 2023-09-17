Ambedkar Nagar Molestation Case: Accused attempt escape, shot at by police

LUCKNOW Just a day after the molestation case in Ambedkar Nagar, the two accused arrested by the police sustained injuries to their legs on Sunday after being shot at by the cops when they attempted to escape from police custody while being taken for a medical examination. The third accused broke his leg while attempting to flee from police custody. Representative pic (HT File)

“They fired at the police team with rifles snatched from the police party in a bid to escape while being taken for a medical examination to the community health centre (CHC),” said Ajit Sinha, superintendent of police, Ambedkar Nagar, on Sunday.

“In retaliatory firing, two were injured in their legs, while the third fractured his leg while trying to escape. We will take them into custody after they receive first-aid,” Sinha added. “Within 10 days, we will file a chargesheet and aim to secure a conviction within one month,” said the SP.

It may be pointed out that the Ambedkar Nagar police had arrested brothers Shahnawaz and Arbaaz and another person, Faisal, on Saturday in the Ambedkar Nagar molestation case. A 17-year-old class 11 schoolgirl died when Shahnawaz and Arbaaz, who were riding a motorcycle, pulled the girl’s scarf when she was returning home on a bicycle at the Ambedkar Nagar’s Hirapur bazaar on Friday. The girl lost her balance and was hit by a speeding motorcyclist, Faisal.

The police have booked three youths, all aged between 19 and 22 years, under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 354 (for the use of criminal force on any woman with the intention to outrage her modesty), 279 (for negligent driving), and 304-A (for causing death due to negligent driving), based on the complaint filed by the girl’s father at the Hanswar police station.

Ritesh Pandey, the in-charge of the Hanswar police station, was suspended on Saturday on charges of dereliction of duty.

Sabhajeet Varma, the girl’s father, has accused the officers of inaction despite his verbal complaint against the stalkers. According to Varma, his daughter had complained about harassment by the three stalkers. Varma stated that he was himself keeping a watch on the stalkers when officers did not take any action. However, the police have denied receiving any written or verbal complaint from Sabhajeet Varma.

