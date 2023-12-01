close_game
Ambulance caught transporting fish in U.P’s Jalaun

ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur
Dec 01, 2023 06:27 PM IST

During the check three bags full of fish were recovered. The police seized both the ambulance and the fish.

Viral videos on social media exposed a Jalaun government ambulance – meant for medical emergencies – being used to transport fish, prompting police action

A screen grab of the video that has gone viral on social media (Sourced)
A screen grab of the video that has gone viral on social media

Circle officer, Madhogarh, Shailendra Bajpai, said that the police have recovered three bags of fish from an ambulance in Rampura and have taken the driver, Mukesh, into custody.

“Police were determining whether the fish were stolen or caught illegally. In either case, the police will register an FIR if investigation into this case throws this fact,” he said.

The ambulance, accessible through the emergency number 102, was stopped for a check by a police picket on Friday morning on the highway. The ambulance and driver were both from Barabanki district. The police had been tipped that the ambulance was transporting fish.

Dr ND Sharma, chief medical officer, Jalaun, denied that the video that has surfaced was of Jalaun but said that it was of neighbouring Auraiya district. But he could not explain why the ambulance was parked at the Rampura police station.

