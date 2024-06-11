Amid shortage, MCG fines 20 families 2K each for wasting water

Gurugram: After severe water shortage was reported from several residential areas in the city over the last week, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has started imposing fines on individuals misusing drinking water for activities such as washing cars and courtyards, officials said adding that teams were formed on Monday to visit such areas and check the situation on the ground. A team of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) imposed fines for misuse of drinking water at Palam Vihar in Gurugram on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

According to officials, at least 20 families were found washing their vehicles and courtyards and were fined on the spot for ₹2,000 each. These families were found wasting drinking water even as residents of many areas have been facing a severe water crisis and were dependent on water tankers to meet daily needs.

MCG commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar said that continuous misuse may lead to the disconnection of water supply and sealing of the property. “We have also launched a WhatsApp helpline number 7840001817 for prompt resolution of water-related issues and people can complain against anyone misusing drinking water,” he said

Bangar said the campaign against misuse of water will continue since wastage by a few residents prevents others from accessing their fair share of water and leads to inconvenience. “We are working diligently to ensure water reaches every house and people do not have to pay from their pockets for tankers. We are providing water tankers for free where water supply gets disrupted for any reason. Ward-wise junior engineers and supervisors have been assigned responsibilities, and their mobile numbers have been made available to the public through various means,” he said.

The MCG commissioner said that residents should not misuse drinking water and instead adopt water conservation measures to ensure supply for every citizen. “Additionally, citizens are encouraged to provide information about those misusing water on the helpline number, including photos, addresses, and locations, for appropriate action against offenders. Citizens are urged not to waste water but to conserve it,” he said.

Gauri Sarin, founder of Making Model Gurugram, a citizens’ initiative, said that MCG must focus on positive actions with long term solutions, preparing for water shortages in advance (about one month). “RWAs can be guided to ration water usage so that all benefit. What we need is to ensure largely missing harvesting structures and storage structures, fixing more STP pipelines across plotted colonies apart from halting use of potable water in construction and monitoring water mafia,” she said. The answer lies in building an integrated plan for water supply of both ground and canal water, she added.