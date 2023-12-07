close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Others / Amid speculations of U.P. cabinet expansion, Yogi meets PM Modi

Amid speculations of U.P. cabinet expansion, Yogi meets PM Modi

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 07, 2023 09:12 PM IST

Yogi’s meeting with the PM follows the BJP’s impressive triumph in three states – Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan.

LUCKNOW Amid speculations of a Uttar Pradesh cabinet expansion, chief minister Yogi Adityanath met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday. This meeting occurred in the backdrop of expectations for a forthcoming expansion of the state cabinet.

During the meeting, Yogi reportedly discussed with the PM the progress of the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. (HT Photo)
During the meeting, Yogi reportedly discussed with the PM the progress of the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. (HT Photo)

Yogi’s meeting with the PM follows the BJP’s impressive triumph in three states – Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan. He also held discussions with BJP President JP Nadda in the national capital. As Yogi’s meeting with the PM took place a day after the CM met Governor Anandiben Patel in the Raj Bhawan in Lucknow, speculations are rife regarding a potential cabinet expansion in U.P. in the coming days.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Yogi expressed his gratitude in a tweet after the meeting, stating, “Received close companionship and guidance from respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji today in New Delhi. Your guidance provides strength for building a strong, secure, and self-reliant Uttar Pradesh. Hearty thanks Prime Minister for giving your valuable time!”

Sources familiar with the development revealed that the meeting between the PM and the CM lasted over an hour. Om Prakash Rajbhar, the chief of Suheldeo Bharatiya Samaj Party, along with BJP’s Dara Singh Chauhan, is being considered strong contenders for a ministerial post.

During the meeting, Yogi reportedly discussed with the PM the progress of the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The PM is scheduled to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. Yogi also brought to the PM’s attention that the international airport in Ayodhya was ready, requesting his time for the inauguration of the Ayodhya airport. The PM is likely to visit Varanasi on December 17, and various programs organized there may also have been discussed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out