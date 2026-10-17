DP World India Championship: Yuvraj Sandhu makes cut with birdie blitz

Yuvraj Sandhu blitzed through with seven birdies in his last 10 holes to make the cut in dramatic fashion at the $4 million DP World India Championship at the Delhi Golf Club course on Saturday. Yuvraj Sandhu sizing up a putt. (@asiantourgolf)

The 29-year-old 2025 Order of Merit on the domestic Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) produced an amazing scramble after three bogeys in his first eight holes had left facing an early exit.

But Sandhu's remarkable effort helped rise to one-under for the tournament after his 4-under second round.

Birdie blitz at international tournaments is hardly something that has been associated with Indian golfers, such has been their struggles in the last few seasons.

"I just put my head down and went about the task at hand. I am still processing it," Sandhu said after the round before rushing off to prepare for Round 3 that is due to start later in the day.

All seven Major winners in the field made the cut, led by Rory McIlroy (6-under). Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Danny Willet, Justin Rose, Aaron Rai and Patrick Reed, the DP World Tour Race to Dubai Rankings leader, all made the cut.

The second round, delayed following the schedule congestion caused by rain delay on the first day, was completed around 11am on Day 3 with the third round teeing off soon after.

Saptak Talwar, Karandeep Kochchar and Shiv Kapur were among the Indians to squeeze through after being par for the tournament, where the cut was applied.

The best of the six Indians to make it was the 40-year-old On Prakash Chouhan, who was 4-under for the tournament and six shots off the lead.

Spain's Eugenio Chacarra took a one-shot halfway lead at 10-under par after a second round with six players within one or two shots adrift.