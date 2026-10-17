Jailer 2 | 4 reasons why Jailer 1 was a much better, more impactful Rajinikanth film

Jailer (2023) was a benchmark in celebrating an actor who has been worshipped by fans for decades. On the face of it, this Rajinikanth film might have seemed like a regular masala entertainer, but Nelson's presentation and, of course, Anirudh Ravichander's electrifying background score made all the difference. This critic found himself smiling giddily like a teenager, sequence after sequence then. Jailer 2. Naturally, the anticipation for Jailer 2, its sequel, was sky-high. But it doesn't quite hit the sweet spot this time. Here are four reasons why: 1. The story is weaker

A still from Jailer 2.

Jailer had a proper arc for Rajinikanth's Muthuvel Pandian, a retired jailer who has settled into a quiet family life after retiring. His transformation into an angry man just before the interval was as massy as it gets. That element of surprise is missing this time around. Jailer 2 gets repetitive, following the same pattern throughout: a villain tries to harm Muthuvel, he defeats them, and another villain takes their place. This continues for much of the film, leaving little room for excitement or surprise. 2. Where's the emotional connect?

A still from Jailer (2023)

Jailer had a beating heart at its core: a father devastated by his son's untimely death, for which he blames himself. His quest for revenge gave the action a strong emotional reason, with the story reaching a painful turning point when he discovers the son is alive and ultimately has to get him killed for his actions. Jailer 2 has no such emotional pull. There is an attempt to show the family's reaction when they learn what Muthuvel did to his son, but the moment comes too late and ends too quickly to make much of an impact. 3. Too many actors, too little impact

Vidya Balan in a still from Jailer 2.