Aminabad trader stabs estranged wife to death in presence of their 2 children

LUCKNOW A 43-year-old woman, Shivani Kapoor, died after her 46-year-old husband, Aditya Kapoor, allegedly stabbed her with a kitchen knife in the presence of their two children, aged 13 and 12, at their flat in Paper Mill Colony. The incident occurred during the early hours of Sunday, according to senior police officials. Other residents of the apartment complex and security guards nabbed the accused (HT Photo)

After the stabbing, the accused husband jumped from the balcony of their first-floor residential apartment. In the process, he suffered injuries. He is currently receiving medical treatment in police custody at the King George Medical University (KGMU) trauma centre.

Providing further details, Lucknow’s deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Central, Aparna Rajat Kaushik, explained that Shivani Kapoor and Aditya Kapoor had been married for 14 years, tying the knot in 2009. The couple had been living separately for approximately six months due to strained relations. Shivani and their two children resided in the first-floor flat of Aalya Apartments, while Aditya lived in another house in Mahanagar.

The incident unfolded when an inebriated Aditya Kapoor arrived at his wife’s flat around 12:30 am. Initially, Shivani refused to open the door, but she eventually relented when Aditya began screaming about wanting to see their children. An argument ensued, leading to Aditya attacking his wife with a kitchen knife in a fit of rage. The children witnessed their mother being stabbed multiple times before Aditya jumped from the first-floor balcony, sustaining a head injury.

Other residents of the apartment complex and security guards nabbed the accused and promptly alerted the police. When the authorities arrived at the scene at 2 am, they discovered Shivani’s lifeless body on the dining table. Subsequently, Aditya was transported to the hospital for treatment, while Shivani’s body was sent for a postmortem examination.

An anonymous police officer involved in the investigation revealed that Aditya Kapoor earned rent from several shops in Aminabad and worked at his maternal uncle Pappu’s clothing store in the same area. During the police inquiry, Pappu informed them that Aditya left the shop at around 9 pm on Saturday but unexpectedly went to his estranged wife’s flat after consuming alcohol at approximately 12:30 am, instead of returning home.

The ongoing investigation suggests that the couple had been experiencing strained relations for some time and had moved into the new flat six months ago. Aditya’s parents, Kavita Kapoor and Hari Narayan Kapoor, still reside in their old house in Aminabad. The police have registered a murder FIR against the accused based on the complaint of the deceased’s father, Dilip, who resides in Rajajipuram. The investigation into the matter is ongoing.

