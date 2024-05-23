Amit Shah, Akhilesh to address rallies in Pratapgarh on May 23

The last day of the campaigning under sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha Polls-2024 would witness a public meeting by Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on the Government Inter College ground in Pratapgarh in support of INDIA bloc candidate SP Singh Patel contesting on Samajwadi Party symbol, on Thursday. (File photo)

On the same day, Union home minister Amit Shah too would address a public meeting at Tardaha village in Patti tehsil of Pratapgarh in support of BJP candidate and sitting MP from the seat Sangam Lal Gupta.

Following stampede-like situations taking place in Prayagraj and Azamgarh in SP leader’s public rallies, SP-Pratapgarh has tightened security arrangements. Now CRPF, RAF and PAC personnel will remain deployed in Akhilesh Yadav’s public meeting to be held on Thursday.

The police officials have decided to deploy central security forces’ personnel near ‘D enclosure’ set up around the dais of the public meeting for better security.

Top police officers have taken the decision to deploy 200 CRPF, 100 RAF and 200 PAC personnel for the public meeting. There would also be a ban on carrying flags and banners on wooden sticks at the public meeting of SP chief. Police force from 10 police stations besides ASP, CO and SHO will also be deployed around the venue of the public meeting.

Policemen have been advised to remain deployed at the public meeting venue with proper security kits, said a senior district police official.

In a complaint to the Election Commission as well as the police officers, Samajwadi party had alleged negligence in security arrangements at the election rallies of the SP chief.

Meanwhile, tight security arrangements have also been made for the election public rally of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Tardaha village of Patti. In anticipation of a large crowd at the public meeting, personnel of Central security forces, PAC, RA would remain deployed. Additional policemen from Jaunpur and Sultanpur districts have also been called to strengthen security.