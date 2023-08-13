‘Old wine in old bottles’: Amit Shah on opposition alliance

Union home and cooperation minister Amit Shah on Sunday targeted the Opposition’s newly forged Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), saying that their rebranding efforts will not dissipate the cloud of alleged corruption that hangs over them. Union home minister Amit Shah at Mansa in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar on Sunday. (ANI)

Addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony for a regional center of the National Security Guard (NSG) in Gujarat’s Mansa town, Shah likened the opposition’s alliance to “old wine in old bottles,” and said that this alliance consisted of leaders embroiled in corruption amounting to ₹12 lakh crore.

He said that India’s economy had remained stagnant during the Congress rule, ranking only 11th globally, and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with propelling the economy to the 5th rank.

“The UPA (United Progressive Alliance) and Congress are synonymous with a ₹12 lakh crore corruption scandal…They may have changed their name, but they remain the same at heart. Who would support those tainted by a massive scam?” he said.

“Haven’t you heard the saying: ‘Old wine in a new bottle’. But here both the bottle and the wine are old. So, do not get cheated. Under PM Modi’s leadership, the BJP will return to power with full majority,” he added.

Shah also urged people to raise children who embody patriotism and dedicate their lives to the country’s progress, culture, and values.

“Many people say had they been there, they would have sacrificed their life for the nation. We do not need to sacrifice our life for the nation, but nobody can stop us from living for the nation,” the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.

Addressing language and cultural preservation, Shah highlighted the importance of keeping the Gujarati language alive. He emphasised that learning one’s native language was crucial for understanding one’s roots, identity, and contributing positively to the nation.

“Let us raise five children who live for our language, literature, culture, village, state and the country,” he said.

During the Tiranga Yatra event as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign in Ahmedabad, Shah praised the ongoing Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, celebrating 75 years of India’s independence, and how PM Modi’s efforts had made patriotism a strong sentiment.

Shah highlighted the success of the Tricolour hoisting campaign on August 15, 2022 and said, “Not a single household in the country was devoid of the Tricolour, with people taking selfies to capture the momentous occasion. We want citizens to hoist the Tricolour again.”

Referring to India’s freedom fighters, Shah urged people to hoist the Tricolour from August 13 to 15 and share selfies online, creating a wave of patriotism. “The enthusiasm of the youth present at the event will drive this campaign forward, inspiring generations,” he said.

He shared a plan where young people from Gujarat would carry soil and the flag from all over the country to Delhi, symbolising unity. He spoke about the ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ program for a self-reliant India, saying, “We envision a future where India stands tall on the global stage.”

Shah said, “From August 15, 2023, to August 15, 2047, we’re entering the ‘Amrit Kaal of Independence’.” He compared it to the 90 years from 1857 to 1947 when young people were at the forefront of the freedom movement.

He said, “The sacrifices of freedom fighters are not just history, but a source of inspiration today. We may not be called to lay down our lives, but we can surely dedicate ourselves to India’s progress.”