‘PM Modi insulted Chhattisgarh by comparing it to Manipur violence’: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had insulted the people of Chhattisgarh by comparing the state to the violence in Manipur. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel during the 'Bharose Ka Sammelan' in Janjgir-Champa district on Sunday. (CMO Chhattisgarh)

Speaking at ‘Bharose Ka Sammelan’, an event organised by the Congress government in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa district, Kharge also urged the people of the state to re-elect the Congress government in the upcoming assembly elections, scheduled later this year, and to support the party in the Lok Sabha polls due in 2024.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and leaders of the ruling party were present at the event.

“PM Modi insulted the people of Chhattisgarh by comparing violence in Manipur to the (situation in the) state. Has an incident like Manipur happened in Chhattisgarh? Women were raped and stripped; houses were burnt in Manipur. It is the PM who is responsible for such a situation in Manipur. He is afraid of visiting there. You (PM) are visiting several states and foreign countries and giving speeches, but did not go to Manipur,” Kharge said.

Last month, PM Modi mentioned the names of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh in his statement on the violence in Manipur. “I urge all the chief ministers to further strengthen law and order in their states and especially for the security of women and take the strongest measures. Be it any incident in Rajasthan or Chhattisgarh or Manipur or any corner of the country - rise above politics…,” the PM had said, prompting sharp reactions from the chief ministers of both the Congress-ruled states.

Kharge said, “He (Modi) shows as if he loves people a lot. Love someone else and marry someone else. He loved us but married RSS. Chhattisgarh is a very peaceful state, and the government here has fulfilled its promises made to people of the state.”

“The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre is trying to destroy the fabric of this country, but people should remain alert and elect the Congress to power in the next Lok Sabha election. We are confident of the party’s victory in Chhattisgarh (assembly polls),” Kharge said.

“We want to save the Constitution and democracy. Therefore, we have to work in the entire country,” he said.

He also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not answering questions asked by Rahul Gandhi and opposition INDIA alliance leaders on the Manipur issue during his speech in Parliament.

“Instead, he continued to blame the Congress party and mock its leaders in the speech,” Kharge said.

The Congress chief accused PM Modi of working to divide the country and society, and also slammed him for asking what the Congress did in the last 70 years.

He further slammed the BJP over politics of ‘vanshwad’ (dynasty) and said, “No member of the Gandhi family became a prime minister, a chief minister or a minister after Rajiv Gandhi. They just want to serve the country. Rahul Gandhi took out Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir for peace. There are many examples of ‘vanshvaad’ in the BJP. The Gandhi family never fought for power as its members just wanted to serve the nation. The BJP is just trying to defame us.”