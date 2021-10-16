Amit Shah to address public rally in Jammu on October 24

Amid a sudden spike in terror attacks and killings in Jammu and Kashmir, Union home minister Amit Shah will address a public rally on October 24 at the ground adjoining the fourth bridge over Tawi River in Bhagwati Nagar.

J&K Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ravinder Raina said while addressing a party meeting at BJP headquarters in Jammu.

It will be Amit Shah’s first-ever rally following the abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A from Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

Amid uproar by the Opposition, Amit Shah introduced the bill in the Rajya Sabha on August 5 in 2019. He had said that “Article 370 and 35-A were a gateway of terrorism in India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has closed this gate by repealing them.”

“Only Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the charismatic companionship of Amit Shah could do this justice with the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and its residents,” said Raina.

He further said, “Now, this is the time to show Amit shah ji that how much we are grateful to him and Modi ji for this wonderful decision.”

On the occasion, Raina also formed teams and allotted different responsibilities to the senior party leaders for the successful conduct of the public rally.

He said that the rally should be organized in such a manner that no inconvenience is caused to the visiting gathering as well as the nearby dwellers and commuters.

Shah’s rally comes at a time when the region is witnessing a sudden spike in terror attacks and selective killings.

Since Monday, the Indian Army has lost seven of its men including a JCO in Poonch.

A total of 28 civilians have been killed by terrorists in the Valley this year. Of the total, at least seven of them have been killed since Tuesday, officials said.