Amit Shah to distribute 44,700 appointment letters in Guwahati on Thursday

As part of the second anniversary celebrations of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Assam headed by Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union home minister Amit Shah will distribute appointment letters to 44,703 newly recruited candidates of various government departments at an event to be held on Thursday, officials said. Union home minister Amit Shah (Twitter/@BJP4India)

Shah will arrive in the capital Guwahati on Thursday, where he will attend the programme organised by the state government. Ahead of the home minister’s visit, the Assam chief minister on Saturday inspected arrangements in Guwahati’s Khanapara stadium, where the event will be held.

The event will be the biggest appointment letter distribution ceremony and part of BJP’s 2021 promise of providing 100,000 jobs to youths in the state if the party came to power, said officials.

“Once these appointments are made, it will complete 88,000 such jobs created in the past two years. The recruitment process for another 22,776 posts will get underway soon,” Sarma said at a press conference on Tuesday.

He said that the state government will introduce an ordinance that will allow the new recruits to be posted in any department as per the needs of the government.

Sarma informed that while the government was aiming to over around 45,000 appointment letters to the recruits in the ceremony, the figure couldn’t be reached as a few hundred candidates who had applied under the handicapped category were not able to clear the medical examinations.

“We will take legal action and arrest those doctors who gave false medical certificates to these candidates stating them as ‘handicapped’. Arrests will begin next month,” said Sarma.

Shah will also lay the foundation stone of the National Forensic Science University. The university which will be built at Changsari on the outskirts of Guwahati will provide training to students and scientists from Southeast Asia, Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh.

