AMU on high alert after ransom and bomb threat email, security strengthened

The security measures have been heightened, and vigilance intensified following a threat mail received on Thursday evening by multiple email IDs of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) officials. The Civil Lines police station was informed, following which the cops conducted through checks till late night, but no suspicious activity or items were discovered. The threat mail was sent to the e-mail IDs of several university authorities, including vice-chancellor, registrar, proctor, dean social welfare, 13 deans of different faculties, from an unusual mail ID. (HT FILE)

The email, which demanded a ransom of ₹2 lakh, sparked a thorough search operation across the campus. The AMU administration also increased monitoring at the university’s entry points, maintaining a cautious approach, which continued throughout Friday.

“The threat mail was sent to the e-mail IDs of several university authorities, including vice-chancellor, registrar, proctor, dean social welfare, 13 deans of different faculties, from an unusual mail ID, stated Prof Mohd Wasim Ali, Proctor of Aligarh Muslim University, on Friday. He added that the mater was promptly reported to Civil Lines police station.

Circle officer Abhay Kumar Pandey confirmed that the university officials alerted the police about the threat, leading to the deployment of a bomb disposal unit, dog squad, and cyber teams to investigate the origin of the email.

“We were informed by the university officials about the bomb threat mail. The bomb disposal unit and dog squad were immediately deployed, and all isolated spots on the campus were thoroughly searched by the police. The cyber teams are also investigating the origin of the email,” he said.

The search operation, which focused on sweeping key areas of the campus, has not yielded any suspicious objects so far.

“The sender of the email demanded money through a UPI address. Prima facie it appeared to be a hoax threat, but given that AMU is a sensitive location, no chances are being taken, stated Pandey. “The Local Intelligence Unit has been activated to gather information on this matter. Necessary security forces have been deployed, and the investigation is being carried out by the cyber cell of Aligarh police,” he said.

The email, sent from the address tiwarisrijanyt@protonmail.com, containing a threatening message stating, “I have talked with a few students and we have placed an explosive in your campus....if I don’t get 2 lakh rupees in my UPI number within 2 days...I will detonate the bomb...think carefully and act....if you don’t follow our words, we have a plan to mix pork oil in your university food, we will do that everyday.”

The police have forwarded the email and UPI number mentioned to the cyber cell after Security Officer at AMU informed Civil Lines Police station on Thursday.

“We have ensured our security is in place, and the police conducted a search last night. However, we are continuing to remain vigilant in view of the threat, and the security network has been strengthened,” stated Proctor Prof Mohd Wasim Ali on Friday, adding that it appears that the sender was well aware of the hierarchy within the AMU administration and their email IDs.