AMU’s ‘beef biriyani’ row: Case registered against three including two students

Aligarh police on Monday registered a case against three individuals, including two senior students and a provost at Sir Shah Sulaiman Hall of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), after a notice allegedly announcing a menu change from “chicken biryani” to “beef biryani” surfaced at the hall. Aligarh Muslim University (File)

Circle officer (III) Aligarh, Abhay Kumar Pandey, stated in a recorded message on Monday that an objectionable notice regarding food to be served at the hostel had come to the police’s attention on Saturday.

“Police have taken cognizance of the matter and based on a complaint by the chowki in-charge, a case has been registered at the Civil Lines police station in Aligarh against three individuals, including two senior students and the provost of SS Hall at AMU,” said Pandey.

“The case has been registered under sections 270 (public nuisance), 302 (hurting religious feelings), and 353 (public mischief) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). Investigations are ongoing, and strict legal action will be taken,” he added.

A controversy erupted at AMU after the notice, allegedly announcing a menu change from “chicken biryani” to “beef biryani,” surfaced at Sir Shah Sulaiman Hall on Saturday night.

The notice, addressed to hostel residents, claimed that the modification was made “based on popular demand.” It read: “Sunday’s lunch menu has been modified based on numerous requests from our resident members. Instead of chicken biryani, we will be serving beef biryani. We hope you enjoy the new addition to our menu.”

As the notice went viral, the university’s public relations officer, Omar S Peerzada, clarified that it contained a “typing error” and was not signed by any authorised individual.

The university administration has also issued show-cause notices to two senior students in connection with the incident.