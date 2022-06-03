Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Andhra CM calls on PM, seeks release of 32,625 crore fund

The chief minister brought to the notice of Modi that the Centre had imposed a cut of ₹17,923 crore from the borrowing limit of the state as part of adjustments for the loans borrowed by the previous government.
Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter’s residence in Delhi for nearly 45 minutes, submitted a representation to him on various issues that remain pending with the Centre. (ANI)
Published on Jun 03, 2022 12:34 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday appealed to the Centre to release funds to the tune of 32,625 crore towards various pending bills, besides removing the ceiling on borrowings by the state so as to fund the ongoing welfare schemes.

The chief minister, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter’s residence in Delhi for nearly 45 minutes, submitted a representation to him on various issues that remain pending with the Centre.

Jagan said the Centre was due to release funds to the extent of 32,625 crore towards various pending bills under 10th Pay Commission, including financial package for rebuilding power distribution companies, senior citizen pensions and loan waiver for farmers.

Similarly, he said the Telangana government was due to pay an amount of 6,627 crore to Andhra Pradesh Generation Corporation Limited (APGenco) towards power purchases post-bifurcation of combined state. He requested that Modi direct the Telangana government to settle the dues at the earliest.

The chief minister brought to the notice of Modi that the Centre had imposed a cut of 17,923 crore from the borrowing limit of the state as part of adjustments for the loans borrowed by the previous government. Stating that the state had to borrow additional loans in the last three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Jagan requested that the centre remove the ceiling to enable the state to borrow more loans.

With regard to Polavaram major irrigation project, the chief minister reiterated his request for the approval of the revised estimate of 55,548 crore as approved by the Technical Advisory Committee. He requested that the Centre consider the drinking water component of the Polavaram project as an integral part of the project structure.

The wish list submitted by Jagan to Modi also include approval for setting up another 12 medical colleges in the state to cater to 26 districts, renewal of approval for the site clearances for the greenfield international airport at Bhogapuram, allocation of iron ore mines for the proposed integrated steel plant in YSR district and allotment of beach sand minerals to Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation which could attract investments of 20,000 crore.

Later, the chief minister met union finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman to discuss the financial position of the state and seek permission for additional borrowings.

Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

