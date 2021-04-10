Andhra CM’s sister announces launch of party in Telangana, vows to get rid of KCR’s rule

Announcing the launch of a new regional party in Telangana, YS Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Friday vowed to help the people of the state get rid of the feudal regime of K Chandrasekhar Rao and bring back “Rajanna Rajyam” (the rule of her father YS Rajasekhar Reddy).

Addressing an impressive rally held at Khammam amidst the scare of intensifying the Covid-19 outbreak, Sharmila said it was on this day (April 8) in 2003 when YSR launched his 1600-kilometre-long historic padayatra (foot march) from the Telangana town of Chevella.

“After 18 years, I have taken my first step in the direction of heralding a welfare state to fulfil the dreams of my father and I strive to re-establish his golden rule,” she said.

Sharmila announced she would declare the name of her political party on July 8, coinciding with the birth anniversary of YSR. She will also unveil the flag and the agenda of her party on the same day.

She said she was compelled to launch a political party to fight for the aspirations of the people of Telangana, which remained unfulfilled even seven years after the formation of the state. Sharmila said all the existing opposition parties had miserably failed to question the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) which betrayed the people.

Paying rich tributes to hundreds of youth of Telangana who laid down their lives for separate Telangana state, Sharmila said it was unfortunate that farmers and unemployed youth were dying by suicide even in the new state.

“KCR (Telangana chief minister) has failed to fulfil many of his promises. There have been no pensions, no land for Dalits, no funds for corporations and no jobs for the youth. He is ruling the state like a feudal lord. He is perhaps the only chief minister who hasn’t entered the Secretariat. And he demolished the existing one to construct a new complex which he never enters,” she said.

Sharmila said the self-respect of four crore people of Telangana was being crushed under the feet of the chief minister. “Those who remained loyal to him were given high positions and those who questioned him were discarded,” she said.

Stating that there was a need for strong opposition to question the ruling party, Sharmila said there was no party that could question the high-handed rule of KCR. She claimed that she was the real daughter of Telangana and had every right to fight for the state. “Let the people decide whether I am justified in fighting for them or not,” she said.

YSR’s widow and Sharmila’s mother YS Vijayalakshmi, who attended the meeting, became emotional while recalling the regime of her husband. She said she was happy that her daughter had come forward to realise the dreams of YSR, who left an indelible mark in the hearts of the people of Telangana.

“When he died in a helicopter crash in September 2009, most of those who died of grief were from Telangana. We are deeply indebted to the people of the state,” she said and wished her daughter all the success.

Earlier on Friday, Sharmila left for Khammam from her Lotus Pond residence in Hyderabad in a convoy of hundreds of vehicles. She waved at the cheering crowds at every town during the 200-kilometre-long journey.