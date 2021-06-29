Antibody therapy against Covid shows positive results in DMCH Ludhiana

Ludhiana Giving medicines that mimic the activity of the human immune system to fight Covid-19 has shown encouraging results at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Ludhiana, over the past month. Of six covid patients, with comorbidities, who were administered this line of treatment, at the hospital, five have fully recovered; one patient is still on oxygen support, but is showing encouraging immune response. All six patients were admitted in June.

Technically called Monoclonal Antibody Therapy, drug trials of this treatment is being carried out the supervision of a three-member team comprising Dr Rajesh Mahajan, Dr Bishav Mohan and Dr Pawan Kumar. Dr Mohan, who is also a member of the Covid Task Force of the state, said, “Monoclonal antibodies are artificial antibodies that act in a manner, similar to the activity of the human immune system.”

Dr Kumar said the six patients volunteered to be given the monoclonal antibody therapy. The antibody cocktail administered to patients is a combination of two drugs, Casirivimab and Imdevimab, he added.

“The treatment is showing encouraging results. All six patients came to us in June. Five have been discharged. The sixth, who was offered this cocktail of medicines on June 21 is showing good response. We hope to discharge him in two-three days,” Dr Kumar added.

“These medicines are given to Covid patients when symptoms have just manifested. This helps stop the spread of virus in the lungs. The therapy also reduces the risk of worsening of the ailment and cuts down on hospital stay of patients with weak immune system response.”

The results hold significance, with two patients in the state found to be carrying the Delta Plus variant of Covid. Besides, increased transmissibility, the Delta Plus variant has stronger binding to receptors of lung cells and potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response, which these cocktail of medicines can help treat, Dr Kumar added.