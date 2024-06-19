AP MP’s daughter allegedly runs car over Chennai man sleeping on pavement

A 22-year-old man sleeping on a pavement in Chennai was killed after the daughter of YSR Congress Party Rajya Sabha MP Beeda Masthan Rao from Andhra Pradesh allegedly ran her luxury car over him on Tuesday, police officials familiar with the matter said. Police rushed to the spot and arrested Beeda Madhuri, the daughter of YSRCP MP Beeda Masthan Rao who drove the car, on charges of causing death due to negligence. However, she obtained bail later. (Representative Image)

The incident happened during the wee hours of Tuesday in Besant Nagar. The victim has been identified as Surya, a painter, who belongs to Odaikyppam, a fishing hamlet in Besant Nagar.

Police rushed to the spot and arrested Beeda Madhuri, the daughter of the MP who drove the car, on charges of causing death due to negligence. However, she obtained bail later.

She was accompanied by another woman friend in the car who had gotten down to check on the victim. She called for an ambulance by which time a huge crowd had gathered. In videos emerging on social media, the crowd is seen arguing with the woman and subsequently she also left the spot. Later, the crowd gathered at the Adyar traffic police station demanding action.

The victim was rushed to the Royapettah government hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.