Apple price row: Bhardwaj to meet stakeholders in Rohru on Aug 31

Amid furore over sharp drop in prices at which apples are purchased from the growers, ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s senior most leader from the apple-growing region, urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj, will meet the stake-holders in Mehandli of Rohru tehsil on August 31.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Bhardwaj said the state government was committed to protect the interests of the apple-growers. He also directed the officials to release market-related information to the apple-growers in real time on different platforms.

The minister said all possible efforts will be made to redress the issues of horticulturists and those having issues can approach senior officials anytime.

He said 48-lakh apple boxes have been sold in the state’s market yards while orchardists sold about one crore boxes outside the state.

“Baseless statements are being made by some people to take a political mileage,” he said, adding “Apples of good quality were sold for ₹2,250 per box in Shimla, Kinnaur and Mandi, and ₹2,000 in Solan on Friday.”

Bhardwaj said discussions have also been held with the buyers and other stakeholders. Officers have been directed to take strict action against traders involved in illegal activities, he said.