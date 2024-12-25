Menu Explore
Army comes up with 50-bed hosp for Mahakumbh

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Dec 25, 2024 08:18 AM IST

To ensure pilgrims' safety at Mahakumbh-2025, the Indian Army has set up medical facilities, including a 50-bed hospital and 24/7 evacuation teams.

In an effort to ensure the safety and well being of pilgrims attending the Mahakumbh-2025, the Indian Army has established a comprehensive medical support system to assist civil authorities and provide timely medical aid to visitors.

A medical facility for Mahakumbh-2025 pilgrims set up by Indian army in Prayagraj (HT)
A medical facility for Mahakumbh-2025 pilgrims set up by Indian army in Prayagraj (HT)

Among the facilities set up by the Indian Army for the benefit of the pilgrims is a 50-bed facility at Military Hospital (MH), Prayagraj to address the healthcare needs of pilgrims and ensure prompt medical attention, said Group Captain Samir Gangakhedkar, Public Relations Officer (Ministry of Defence), Prayagraj.

In case of medical emergencies, an additional 45-bed facility has been established at Old Cantonment to augment crisis response capabilities while a team of specialist doctors from the Indian Army are assisting the civil administration in handling infectious diseases, ensuring effective management and control during the congregation, shared Gp Capt Gangakhedkar.

Similarly, a 24x7 mobile evacuation team is stationed at Ordnance Depot (OD) Fort, equipped with five beds, including two ventilator-equipped beds. The team is supported by a medical specialist to provide immediate assistance to pilgrims in critical need, he added.

A fully equipped Medical Aid Post (MAP) Class-1 has also been established at the Mela Ground to offer on-site medical assistance to pilgrims.

The Indian Army remains committed to serving the nation and ensuring the successful conduct of Mahakumbh-2025. The initiative underscores the Army’s dedication to public welfare and its capability to support civil administration during large-scale events, said the PRO (defence).

