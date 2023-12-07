Army jawan allegedly thrashed by miscreants in Odisha’s Ganjam dies after 4 days

An army jawan who was allegedly thrashed by unidentified miscreants four days ago in Odisha’s Ganjam district succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneshwar, police said. Dileshwar was posted in Durgapur in West Bengal (Representative Photo)

Police said the incident took place on December 3 when army jawan Dileswar Patra of Kalipalli village had gone to Gopalpur to watch a cricket match with his friends.

Jagmohan Meena, Ganjam superintendent of police, said Dileswar had an argument with some people of a nearby village during the match. While he was returning home after the match, a few miscreants intercepted him near Haripur square and attacked him with sharp weapons, said Meena, adding, that Dileswar sustained grievous injuries on his head, face and parts of his body in the attack.

“The exact reason behind the killing is yet to be ascertained. But we suspect it to be a case of previous enmity. We have detained an accused, and there are four people involved in this case,” said SP Meena.

“We called Dileswar several times but he did not respond. We got worried and searched for him. Later, we found him lying on the roadside with serious injuries. Soon we rushed him to the Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati Medical College and (MKCG) Hospital for treatment. As his condition deteriorated, we shifted him to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. However, he died while undergoing treatment,” said Govind Patra, a family member.

Dileshwar was posted in Durgapur in West Bengal.