Army jawan killed in clash of kanwarias

The last rites of the Army jawan Kartik Singh were performed in his native town, Sisauli, on Tuesday evening with armed forces personnel in attendance.

His tragic death sent shock waves in the town and people from Susauli and nearby villages joined his last rites in large numbers.

Kartik was killed in a clash between two groups of kanwarias near Manglaur town of Roorkee in Hardwar district on Monday night. Along with his family and friends, he had gone to bring Kanwar on Monday.

His uncle, Rajendra Singh said that a group of kanwarias from Haryana clashed with Kartik and other kanwarias of Sisauli town over the issue of overtaking vehicles. Kartik sustained head injuries in the clash and died of excessive bleeding.

Rajendra Singh had lodged a case of murder against a few Kanwarias of Haryana at the Civil Lines police station of Roorkee.

SSP of Muzaffarnagar, Vineet Jaiswal said that the incident occurred in Roorkee district and investigation was conducted there.

Sisauli is the headquarters of Bhartiya Kisan Union and its president Naresh Tikait also paid tribute to the departed soul and consoled the bereaved family members.

Kartik arrived at his house on Sunday, seeking leave for the Army to bring Kanwar.

A unit of the Army band and Jawans arrived in the village to pay tribute to Kartik who joined the Army four years ago and was currently posted in Jamnagar of Gujarat.