Army Public School, Dighi, denies offline exams for Class 11 students held on campus

PUNE Yasmin Kaur Bains, principal of Army Public School (APS), Dighi, has denied that an offline examination that was conducted on the school premises Wednesday
By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:45 PM IST

PUNE Yasmin Kaur Bains, principal of Army Public School (APS), Dighi, has denied that an offline examination that was conducted on the school premises Wednesday.

However, several sources, requesting anonymity, alleged that a final examination for Class 11 was conducted on Wednesday, where students were asked to attend school.

Later on Wednesday evening, the school held an online meeting with students and informed them that the next examination, scheduled on March 5, may get postponed.

“Mock practicals were conducted for four or five students who live in a gated accommodation of the Cantonment. And they visited the schools because students wanted to clarify their doubts,” said Bains.

Students confirmed that the next examination, Mathematics, was scheduled for March 5.

Sources also claimed that all safety measures like wearing masks, using sanitisers and social distancing norms were followed by students, as well as teachers.

Schools in Pune city were reopened from January 4 for Classes 9-12. From February 1, Classes 5 8 were given the permission to reopen with 50 percent attendance.

However, in the wake of increasing Covid-19 cases, the divisional commissioner, Saurabh Rao, on February 28, ordered all educational institutes to close till March 14.

Rao will review the order on March 12.

