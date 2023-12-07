Armyman duped of 7.50 lakh in land scam; ex-aides of Atiq involved

Dhumanganj police have arrested an individual, identified as Nasir Iqbal, accused of swindling an army man out of ₹7.50 lakh under the guise of selling a land plot. The two additional suspects in the case have connections to the late mafia politician Atiq Ahmad. For representation only (AFP FILE PHOTO)

In the complaint lodged with the police, army personnel Awadh Narayan stated that he met Nasir Iqbal from Defence Colony along with his associates, Kammu and Jabir from Beli, in 2016. Nasir sold a land plot to him, allegedly for ₹7.50 lakh. However, in December 2022, another individual named Asif Chaudhary asserted ownership of the plot, providing original documents that unveiled Nasir’s use of forged papers in the sale. The accused did even return the money, he added.

Rajesh Kumar Maurya, the station house officer of Dhumanganj police station, confirmed Nasir Iqbal’s arrest and stated that further interrogation is underway.

The other two accused, Kammu and Jabir, were former associates of the deceased mafia politician Atiq Ahmad. However, they were falsely implicated by Atiq in a double murder case involving a woman named Alkama and her driver Surjeet at Mariadih village in 2016. The duo went into hiding, and a reinvestigation in 2018 revealed that Alkama and Surjeet were actually killed by Abid Pradhan and his accomplices at Atiq Ahmad’s behest, who instructed them to frame Kammu and Jabir in the case. Atiq faced conspiracy charges in the FIR.