Arrest of 2 leads to recovery of 26 stolen phones, 3 bikes
PUNE The arrest of two men has led to recovery of 26 stolen mobile phones and three stolen two-wheelers, collectively worth ₹4.2 lakh, according to a statement issued by the Pimpri Chinchwad police crime branch.
The two have been identified as Sagar Mohan Savle (22) a resident of More Vasti in Chikhali; and Nilesh Devanand Bhalerao (19), a resident of Nevale Vasti in Chikhali.
Of the cases detected by the police, three are registered at the Pimpri police station, three at two at MIDC Bhosari and one at the Shirval police station, in the past year.
Of the total recovery, the phones cost ₹2,42,000, while the motorbikes are worth ₹1,70,000, according to police.
They were arrested in a case of bike theft which was under investigation by the local police. The police found a stolen Honda bike from them.
The police have started the process to trace the owners of the remaining bikes.
