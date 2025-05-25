Arunachal govt inks MoUs worth 6,357 crore at Rising Northeast Investors Summit

The Arunachal Pradesh government signed memorandum of understanding (MoUs) worth ₹6,357 crore with 16 companies across a wide range of sectors during the two-day Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025, held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from May 23 to 24. The investments are expected to significantly boost employment, infrastructure, healthcare in the state. (HT sourced photo)

The MoUs were inked between the state’s department of planning and investment and representatives of private investors in a bid to attract investments in agriculture, healthcare, renewable energy, tourism and IT, among other sectors.

Key agreements include a ₹2,324 crore deal with Agri-Biofuel Global Ltd. to convert agricultural waste into aviation and maritime fuel, and a ₹1,760 crore MoU with Developer Group India Pvt. Ltd for afforestation and carbon credit monetisation. The same group also signed additional MoUs for Beema Bamboo Plantation for Biofuel ( ₹570 crore) and Moso Bamboo trial plantations ( ₹55 crore).

Inlamobi Pvt. Ltd. committed ₹1,000 crore to establish the European Blue Valley Fragrances & Flavours Ayush Cluster, while the Medhavi Group signed a ₹178 crore MoU to set up a Skill, Innovation and Tribal Entrepreneurship University at Ziro, expected to create over 430 direct jobs.

MoUs were also signed for renewable energy, bamboo processing, herbal and turmeric products, and promotion of spiritual and heritage tourism.

Deputy chief minister Chowna Mein, who is also the minister-in-charge of planning and investment, said the summit marked a transformative phase for Arunachal Pradesh’s economic growth.

“These MoUs reflect the growing investor confidence in Arunachal Pradesh and underline our commitment to inclusive, sustainable development. I welcome all investors to be a part of our growth journey,” Mein said, while commending the department for creating a business-friendly ecosystem.

The investments are expected to significantly boost employment, infrastructure, healthcare, innovation, and agriculture in Arunachal and the wider Northeast region, he added.