As garbage piles up on roadside at Chakan phase 3, German companies approach MIDC officials
PUNE As heaps of garbage dumped on the roadside has become a constant problem for people commuting to multi-national companies at Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) in Chakan phase 3.
German companies like Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz and IntorQ India Pvt Ltd have raised questions about cleanliness in the area and approached MIDC officials to look into the issue.
“The moment you take a turn on to the road to Kharabwadi, MIDC, in Chakan phase 3, you are greeted with a stench and accumulated garbage along the right-hand side of the road. Our company moved into this new phase in February 2020 and have been in touch with the MIDC officials since then to help remove the garbage,” said Simona Jadronova, vice-director, IntorQ India Pvt Ltd.
“We also approached officials to undertake an initiative to pick up the garbage and take it to the dumping station, but we were told that we need permissions and that there is already a collector for the same,” she added.
Juergen Morhard, Germany’s Consul General to India, said, “The companies approached me with their concern and in a recent meeting with the MIDC officials, requested them to resolve the matter. I am confident that they will resolve the matter soon.”
Atul Dhore, executive engineer, MIDC Chakan phase 3, said, “We have received complaints from the Germany companies and the consul general pointed out the garbage woes in the area.”
“Our workers clean the roads daily, but the residents and hotel owners in the area throw garbage during the night time. We cannot monitor the area during the night time due to shortage of staff and it is difficult to track the culprits. We have written to the Mhalunge police station for help,” he said.
“We also intend to write to the gram panchayat of Kharabwadi as they also must maintain the cleanliness of the area,” he added.
Dhore added that MIDC is also in the process to float tenders for a non-hazardous solid waste plant, which will help sort out the issue of garbage menace.
.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Minor among 4 held for theft of jewellery worth ₹55.5 L
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man stabbed to death in Loni Kalbhor, three accused on the run
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anna Hazare to go on indefinite fast from tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
576 new Covid cases, 4 deaths reported in Pune district
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
89% beneficiaries vaccinated in PMC; no vaccine doses wasted
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As garbage piles up on roadside at Chakan phase 3, German companies approach MIDC officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Residents oppose underground tunnel connecting Panchavati to Kothrud, Gokhalenagar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mohali MC Elections: AAP ties up with Kulwant group
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why Kerala is reporting nearly half of India’s Covid-19 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tripura: Teachers clash with police; 90 left injured
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panchkula MC approves ₹119-crore budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mohali MC elections: AAP to have alliance with Kulwant group
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arundhati Roy among others to attend Elgar Parishad on January 30
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune’s Maharashtra Education Society launches web radio
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Highest one-day turnout as 83% beneficiaries vaccinated in Pune city
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox