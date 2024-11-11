Assam: 5 killed in car-autorickshaw collision; locals block road seeking action

At least five people, including two women, were killed in a head-on collision between a Bolero car and an autorickshaw in Ranighat area of Silchar in Assam’s Cachar district on Monday morning. Representational image.

According to the police, four of the five deceased were from the same family, and they were travelling from Kalain area of Cachar to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH).

Fifty-year-old Zakir Uddin, along with his wife Rezia Begum (46), son Dilowar Hussain (28) and daughter Rehana Begum (23), were travelling to SMCH for some medical emergency and Tahir Uddin from the same neighborhood had accompanied them, people known to them told media persons.

“Zakir Uddin was suffering from some illness, and the family members were taking him to SMCH for treatment when the incident happened,” they said.

Police said Zakir and his family members died on the spot, while Tahir Uddin died on his way to the hospital. “The accident was fatal, though none of the passengers from the Bolero were injured,” police officials said.

Onlookers said both the vehicles were speeding when the collision took place at a turning. “The road is heavily covered with trees, and it is one of the reasons behind the incident,” locals said.

They blocked the road for several hours and demanded immediate action.

Police said that they have sent the bodies to SMCH for postmortem and further investigation is going on.

“After completing the mandatory procedure, we’ll hand over the bodies to the family members,” police officials said.