Assam businessman accidently shoots self while cleaning licensed gun, dies: Police

In a tragic incident, a businessman in Assam’s Dhemaji district accidentally shot himself while cleaning his licenced gun and died, police said on Tuesday.

The incident was reported from Dhemaji town on Tuesday morning. (Representative file image)

The person identified as Sadagar Baruah, was a businessman and had a licenced gun for personal security.

“According to initial reports, he was cleaning the gun himself when a bullet was shot at the chest,” an official of Dhemaji police said.

Superintendent of police of Dhemaji district, Ranjan Bhuyan told HT that the incident was reported from Dhemaji town on Tuesday morning.

“We have received the information and a team of police has reached the house. The dead body will be bought for post-mortem and we’ll investigate the matter further to ascertain the reason of death,” Bhuyan said.

Baruah’s family members told police that it was an accident but there are allegations that it could be a case of suicide.

“This is too early to draw any conclusion as the investigation is going on,” police told media persons.

Assam education minister Dr Ranoj Pegu expressed his grief over the death.

“I am shocked to learn the sudden demise of Sadagar Baruah, a prominent citizen and entrepreneur of Dhemaji. His death will create a void in Dhemaji in many aspects. My condolences to the bereaved family. May he rest in peace”, he wrote.

