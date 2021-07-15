Assam cabinet allows online sale of liquor in Guwahati on trial basis

Assam cabinet on Wednesday took the decision to allow liquor to be sold online in the state capital Guwahati for a month on a trial basis, news agency ANI reported.

“If it succeeds, we will expand it to the entire state,” state minister Pijush Hazarika was quoted as saying by ANI.

The West Bengal government last year gave nod to home delivery of liquor by permitting people above 21 years to place orders online. The Delhi government also took the same move last month by allowing home delivery of liquor via mobile apps and websites under the amended excise rules.

Following Wednesday’s cabinet meeting, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to apprise the key decisions that were made during the event. He mentioned that the decisions were aimed at “further administrative reforms in the state”.

According to the post shared by Sarma on Twitter, during winter, workers of tea gardens will be employed in Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) jobs such as road construction, pond excavation, and more.

The post also mentioned that Golaghat and Sarupathar have been declared as drought-hit revenue circles. It said that revenue and disaster management minister Jogen Mohan and irrigation minister Ashok Singhal will travel to the affected areas, accompanied by finance minister Ajanta Neog to inquire about incidents pertaining to droughts for releasing compensations to affected families.

“We also decided to provide relief in calamity-hit areas, improve education at grassroots, boost economic activities in tea gardens and rural areas, among others,” Sarma tweeted.

These decisions come close on the heels of Assam tabling the Cow Protection Bill 2021 on the first day of the budget session of the assembly that commenced on Monday. It proposes to ban interstate transport of cows via Assam with the aim to check the smuggling of the animals to neighbouring Bangladesh.

The Bill also aims to stop cattle transportation from any place in Assam to places outside the state where “slaughter of cattle is not regulated by law”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON