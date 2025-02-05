Assam: Carjacker injured in police firing while trying to escape custody

A suspected carjacker from Assam’s Guwahati was injured when he tried to escape police custody and sustained bullet injuries in the subsequent firing, officials said. For representational purposes only. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The incident happened in the Jorabat area of Guwahati in the early hours of Wednesday. A senior police officer said that they arrested three carjackers on Tuesday and one of them, during interrogation, told them that he would help the police recover the stolen cars.

“The carjacker, identified as Dibyajyoti Saikia, guided our team to an area near Jorabat where an unknown group started pelting stones at the police. Taking advantage of the situation, Dibyajyoti tried to flee,” the police official said.

Saikia, the police said, tried to snatch their guns and started running after pushing aside a constable. “Our officials warned him several times, but he didn’t stop, so they fired some rounds of bullets,” the official said.

Saikia was taken to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.

A senior cop said that the police fired on the carjacker in self defence and some officials sustained injuries due to the stone pelting. “We were forced to shoot him in the leg to stop him,” the official said.

The police also arrested Ajay Singh and Dipu Teron, both suspected carjackers and bike lifters.

In another case, the Guwahati Police on Wednesday arrested four suspected carjackers and recovered a stolen vehicle. The arrested persons were identified as Rahim Ali (24), Saheb Ali aka Shahjahan (27), Rocky Hussain aka Dhan (23) and Mintu Ali (23).