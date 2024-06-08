 Assam CM in Ayodhya, visits Ram temple - Hindustan Times
Assam CM in Ayodhya, visits Ram temple

ByHT Correspondent, Ayodhya
Jun 08, 2024 10:13 PM IST

While talking to the media at the airport, Sarma said that he was shocked by BJP's defeat in Ayodhya.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reached Ayodhya on Saturday and paid a visit to the Ram temple. Sarma is accompanied by 11 Assam MPs. He was received at the Ayodhya airport by Uttar Pradesh minister Satish Sharma and Ayodhya mayor Girish Pati Tripathi.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (HT File Photo)
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (HT File Photo)

While talking to the media at the airport, Sarma said that he was shocked by BJP’s defeat in Ayodhya.

“There are 542 seats in the country. Somewhere we will lose, somewhere we will win, there is no issue in that, Modi ji has already become the Prime Minister. He has got the blessings of Lord Ram.

“Before this, Jawaharlal Nehru had become the Prime Minister thrice in independent India and now Narendra Modi is going to become the Prime Minister for the third time. Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister for the fourth time also, I will pray to Ram Lalla to make Modi ji the Prime Minister of the country for the fourth time too.”

On the question of development of Ayodhya, Sarma said that it is clear how good Ayodhya is just by seeing the airport.

