Assam Congress LS candidate booked under IT Act for ‘tampering video’ of BJP MLA

The police have registered a case against Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Karimganj, Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury, following a complaint by a BJP MLA for allegedly tampering a video and sharing it on social media. Congress Lok Sabha candidate Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury during a campaign rally in Karimganj, Assam. (Sourced image.)

The case has been registered under section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 and further investigation is going on.

Bijoy Malakar, MLA from Karimganj’s Ratabari constituency, on Thursday lodged an FIR after a 28-second video of his speech went viral on social media, in which Malakar appears to be threatening people to vote in favour of the BJP. “I know where you are from, where your house is, the election result is on the 4th of June. Make sure JCB doesn’t reach your house after that.”

“Just to gain in the Lok Sobha election, they illegally edited my election speech (original video is about 1 hour long) and created a 28-second illegal and misleading video which is totally false and baseless. It has been shared by many people and is viral on social media and TV channels. This may mislead voters,” Malakar wrote in his complaint.

He told HT on Thursday that he was telling voters not to be afraid of bulldozers because the BJP was going to give them land documents. “I have seen the viral video and later I watched my entire speech again. It is clear that they tempered it and shared it on social media with wrong intentions,” he said.

Karimganj superintendent of police Partha Pratim Das on Friday told HT that they have registered the case and started investigating the matter.

“Another case was registered against Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury for allegedly talking about rigging during polls and we are investigating that too,” the SP said.

HT reached out to Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury for his reaction, but he didn’t take our calls.