Assam cop suspended after video of him consuming alcohol on duty goes viral

An Assam Police constable has been suspended after a video of him consuming alcohol while on duty and in uniform went viral on social media, which even caught the attention of the state Director General of Police. A copy of the suspension order.

DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), shared the information and assured strict action against the person concerned.

“A video of a police personnel drinking liquor on duty in Guwahati has been brought to my notice. We have zero tolerance towards police personnel being inebriated on duty or while in uniform even if off duty. They shall meet the same fate as many others before them. I’ve directed the most severe lawfully permissible departmental action,” he had said.

Following through on his promise, he shared an order copy on social media on Monday evening and wrote, “Suspension order of the delinquent policeman. I assure people he shall be awarded the most severe lawfully permitted departmental punishment.”

As per the order, the suspended police official was identified as Om Prakash Singh, an Unarmed Branch Constable (UBC) deployed at Guwahati’s Fatasil Ambari Police Station.

The suspension order was issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police for the West Guwahati Police District on Monday, citing misconduct and dereliction of duty as the reasons for the disciplinary action.

The DCP in his order wrote, “UBC/1218 Om Prakash Singh of Fatasil Ambari PS is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect for his gross misconduct and dereliction of duty and pending his departmental enquiry. He will draw S.A. during his period of suspension as admissible and closed to OR, West Guwahati.”

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said in May that in Assam Police, there are around 300 officials who drink regularly, and such people will be handed voluntary retirement.

“Around 300 officers and personnel in the Assam Police drink habitually, which has completely damaged their bodies. There is a government provision for them to get VRS and continue getting their full salary as well,” Sarma said on May 1.

“Youngsters will be able to replace them. We will proceed with this against 300 personnel,” the CM added.

Following Sarma’s statement, DGP Singh asked all police personnel to get fit within three months and introduced Body-Mass-Index (BMI).

“More than 97% of the police personnel passed the test and those who failed, will get another chance in January next year,” Singh added.

