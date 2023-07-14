Rivers in flood-hit Assam continue to flow above danger marks as rain continues

Brahmaputra, Disang and Beki rivers were flowing above danger levels as Assam continued to receive heavy rainfall. Officials said 179 villages across 10 districts were flooded and seven people have died so far due to floods this year.

A flood-hit area in Assam’s Biswanath district. (PTI)

Over 2211 hectares of cropland have been submerged. Dhemaji remains the most affected district, where 1,7604 people across 51 villages are hit. As many as 28 relief camps were functioning in Assam, where the state government was providing food and medicines to the flood-hit people.

Officials said embankments, roads, bridges, and other important infrastructure have been damaged while erosion has been reported from six districts.

In a tweet, Assam’s urban affairs minister Ashok Singhal said the state has been facing floods and the government has been tackling this “herculean ordeal” with “sincerity & fortitude”, taking every constructive criticism positively.

He took a dig at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal as the national capital faced floods. “The self-appointed ‘Delhi ke Maalik’, the ever-so-perfect Mr Arvind Kejriwal claimed to have made Delhi better than Singapore. A few days of rain, and the city has turned to Venice without the gondolas.”

