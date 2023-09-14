News / Cities / Others / Assam governor constitutes committee to draft anti-polygamy bill

Assam governor constitutes committee to draft anti-polygamy bill

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Sep 14, 2023 09:26 AM IST

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Wednesday constituted a five-member committee to draft a legislation for banning polygamy in the state.

The committee will draft legislation within 45 days, people aware of the developments said. (Gulab Chand Kataria)
Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had recently said that the state government will bring law to ban polygamy in the state legally and a bill will be placed in Assam assembly by December this year.

Kataria then on September 13 constituted a committee including advocate general of Assam Debajit Saikia and Nalin Kohli, the director general of Assam police Gyanendra Pratap Singh, Romen Baruah, Legal Remembrancer and Secretary, Judicial Department, Assam and Biswajit IAS Pegu, Secretary of Home & Political Department, Assam.

According to people aware of the developments, the committee will draft legislation within 45 days after hearing all three parties who have opposed the proposed legislation.

CM Sarma had on September 3 said that they have received public opinion in support of banning polygamy legally and the bill will be drafted in the next 45 days.

On Sunday, CM Sarma said that the Assam government will start the second round of intensified crackdown on child marriage and in the next 10 days, the state police will arrest those who have married underage girls.

The BJP leader also said that both the measures — crackdown on child marriage and law against polygamy — are to stop the exploitation of women.

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 14, 2023
