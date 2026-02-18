Assam govt presents ₹62,295 cr vote-on-account budget for four months

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Assam on Tuesday presented a ₹62,295 crore vote-on-account budget in the state assembly for a period of four months, April-July. A full budget will be presented once the elections, due in April, are over and a new government assumes office. A full budget will be presented once the elections, due in April, are over and a new government assumes office. (News on AIR website)

With assembly elections in the state likely to be held in April, finance minister Ajanta Neog while presenting the vote-on-accounts budget stated that beneficiary schemes started by the government in the past years including direct cash benefits would continue.

In her 33-page budget speech, she stated that Assam is poised to become a ₹10 lakh crore economy by 2028, two years ahead of the state government’s own target.

The minister stated that the ‘Nijut Moina’ scheme which provides monthly stipend to girl students from Class XI onwards has resulted in reducing dropout rate by 8.2% between 2023-24 and 2024-25. She added that it has helped in increasing enrollment by 4.2% in secondary and 7.5% in senior secondary.

“The numbers establish a strong mandate for expanding the scheme and also ‘Nijut Babu’ (a similar scheme meant for boys introduced this year), for the coming years,” said Neog.

She informed that the flagship Orunudoi scheme, which provides monthly financial assistance of ₹1,250 to needy families, has expanded from 1.9 million beneficiaries in 2021 to 4 million at present.

The minister stated that the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan scheme, which provides ₹10,000 as seed money to each women who are part of self-help-groups (SHGs) has covered over 3 million women.

“I am proud to state that 880,000 Lakhpati Baideus, who have benefitted from the scheme, have become the engines of our rural economy,” said Neog.

She told the assembly that budget utilisation in the state has improved considerably in the past decade from 58% in 2015-2016 to 85% in 2024-2025. Neog stated that per capita income in the state increased by around 113% from ₹86,947 in 2021 to ₹185,429 in 2026.