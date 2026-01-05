Edit Profile
    Assam hit by 5.1 magnitude earthquake, two injured in Morigaon

    Beyond Assam, the earthquake was felt in parts of Meghalaya, other regions of Northeast India, and neighbouring countries.

    Updated on: Jan 05, 2026 11:34 AM IST
    By Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha
    At least two people were injured in Assam’s Morigaon district after a 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck early Monday morning, triggering panic across several parts of the state and neighbouring regions.

    Representational image.
    According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 4:17:40am and the epicentre was located near Morigaon at a depth of approximately 50km.

    The injured have been identified as Niraj Kumar, a resident of Morigaon town, and Joimati Deori (55) of Na-Dalbori village. Both sustained head injuries while rushing out of their houses during the tremor and were admitted to Morigaon civil hospital.

    Family members said Deori suffered severe head wounds and required around 10 stitches, while Niraj Kumar is reported to be stable.

    Elsewhere, property damage was reported from Samaguri in Nagaon district, where a wall of a residential house collapsed due to the tremor. However, no injuries were reported in that incident, according to the officials of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

    The tremors were felt widely across Assam, including Guwahati, Morigaon, Nagaon, Kampur, Tezpur, Rangapara, Jamugurihat, Kaliabor, Balipara, Rangia, Dhekiajuli, Biswanath, Juria, Doboka, Kharupetia, Narayanpur, Kaziranga, Udalguri, Kalaigaon and Dimakuchi. Strong tremors were also reported from Kaziranga National Park and adjoining areas.

    Beyond Assam, the earthquake was felt in parts of Meghalaya, other regions of Northeast India, and neighbouring countries.

    Geologists have reiterated that Assam falls under Seismic Zone V, one of the most earthquake-prone regions in the country.

