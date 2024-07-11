Assam introduces 180-day adoption leave for women employees in govt departments

The Assam government on Wednesday decided to introduce a 180-day Child Adoption Leave policy for women employees working in all the state government departments. Representational image.

Sharing the decisions taken in the cabinet meeting, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the decision was taken in line with Rule 43-B of the Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1972.

“To ensure that adopted children, below 1 year, get proper care and nourishment, Cabinet has accorded approval to the provision of Child, the Adoption Leave of 180 days to female employees of Govt of Assam,” the cabinet decision read.

The state government further said, “This decision will benefit such female employees of the state government who adopt children below 1 year, and ensure proper care of adopted children.”

Representing the Union government in the Supreme Court in a recent hearing on adoption rules, solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati had revealed that there is a gap between registration and adoption in the country.

According to Bhati, 19,424 adoptions took place under Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Act (HAMA) between 2021 and 2023, while 4,029 children were adopted in 2023-24 through Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA).

The Supreme Court earlier this week asked 13 Indian states and Union territories, including Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh, to establish specialised adoption agencies by August 30 following the court’s past order.